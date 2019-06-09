IoD Malta hosts anniversary conference

The Institute of Directors Malta branch hosted it 60th anniversary conference at The Phoenicia, Floriana, on the theme ‘Reshaping Malta’s Boards’. It opened with a keynote speech by IoD global chair Charlotte Valeur.

Ms Valeur said: “Governance is a global issue and its importance and relevance to our world today is unquestioned. There is an absolute focus by governments and regulators around the world on how best to improve governance standards. There is a clear recognition that good governance is good business and it can be directly linked to positive inward investment flows.”

She said the IoD is all about promoting good governance and best practice.

“We believe that if directors in both the public and private sector are properly prepared and trained this ultimately will lead to better governance in business and raised standards in society.

“The IoD is delivering programmes for directors around the world with a focus on raising standards in business. Jersey is a great example of a jurisdiction that has recognised the importance of investing in company boards. Jersey now has 600 IoD members and over 100 chartered directors. I would like to congratulate the IoD Malta team for starting on this important journey,” she said.