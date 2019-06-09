HSBC, Unesco introduce environmental book on Mosta’s Wied il-Għasel

To celebrate World Environment Day, HSBC Malta and the Unesco Maltese National Commission are releasing engaging new content to highlight the important roles Malta’s valleys play in the country’s ecology.

Entitled Mixja f’Wied Il-Għasel (A walk in the Valley of Honey) and authored and designed by Jason Aloisio, the booklet documents the rich array of flora and fauna in the valley which is located in Mosta. The publication was funded through the HSBC Water Programme – Catch the Drop campaign.

World Environment Day is marked worldwide every year on June 5. This year’s theme is ‘Air Pollution’. At a group level, HSBC has encouraged its suppliers to recycle waste into energy.

Mixja f’Wied il-Għasel is the second publication in collaboration between HSBC Malta and the Unesco Maltese National Commission and also a second one by Mr Aloisio, who is also a field teacher within Birdlife Malta. His previous publication was entitled Mixja f’Wied il-Lunzjata.

“It is hoped that these publications encourage teachers to engage their students in more outdoor activities which will help them to appreciate our natural heritage and all forms of wildlife,” said HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane.

Sarah Brady, education manager at Birdlife Malta, said: “Spending time in nature is invaluable for our health and well-being and for encouraging us to be more environmentally friendly. This publication provides the opportunity to learn about the amazing wildlife we have living on our doorstep and to inspire teachers and children to enjoy being outdoors and learning with a different perspective.”

More information on the publication can be had by calling 2155 3503 or 2134 7645.