Eurozone inflation falls sharply in May

The eurozone’s headline inflation fell sharply in May, putting further pressure on European Central Bank policymakers in the midst of a deepening slowdown and the need for renewed stimulus.

Inflation slowed to 1.2 per cent in May from 1.7 per cent in April, preliminary estimates from Eurostat showed last Tuesday. That was the slowest level in over a year while economists had forecasted a 1.5 per cent rise in prices. The core inflation rate, that excludes volatile items like food and energy, fell to 0.8 per cent from 1.3 per cent in April and also below economists’ estimates of a 1.1 per cent rise.

Meanwhile, new orders for US-manufactured goods fell in April and shipments slipped by the most in two years, signalling continued weakness in manufacturing activity that could spread to the broader economy.

The Commerce Department reported last week that factory orders fell by 0.8 per cent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.3 per cent in March. Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 0.9 per cent.

The sector could be further squeezed after US President Donald Trump announced recently that he would impose a tariff on all goods from Mexico in a bid to halt illegal immigration across the US-Mexican border.

Finally, the UK construction activity contracted at the fastest rate in more than a year in May as Brexit uncertainty led to a mothballing of commercial and civil engineering projects and caused a contraction of the UK’s construction industry, the latest snapshot of the sector has found.

The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell unexpectedly to 48.6 in May from 50.5 in April. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. Economists had forecasted the index to rise marginally to 50.6 in May.

Tim Moore, an associate director of IHS Markit, said: “May data reveals another setback for the UK construction sector as output and new orders both declined to the greatest extent since the first quarter of 2018”.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.