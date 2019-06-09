Corinthia Palace wins top global travel award

Video: Jonathan Borg

Corinthia Palace general manager Adrian Attard was yesterday in Portugal to receive the World Travel Awards 2019 for ‘Malta’s Leading Hotel’. The award was the top accolade given to Malta at the international ceremony, which took place at the Belmond Reid’s Palace in Madeira.

“It is a huge honour to receive an award that sets out to recognise the very best that the global travel industry has to offer,” said Attard.

“This award has been won by every single member of the team at Corinthia Palace, each of whom works tirelessly to create special and memorable experiences for our guests in Malta. At the soul of Corinthia Palace lies a legacy of 51 years built upon uplifting the lives of our guests and our staff, and I am honoured to be able to take this legacy forward at what is certainly an exciting time for the hotel, as well as the international Corinthia brand as a whole.”

The award comes at a milestone moment for Corinthia Palace, as the hotel gets set to complete a substantial renovation process that included new back-of-house services and machinery, a soft upgrading of the rooms and suites, the launch of the new executive lounge, and an upgrading of the lobby.

Phase three of this programme will be the relaunch of the Athenaeum Spa as Malta’s foremost spa following a multi-million euro investment that will be completed in October.

“The Athenaeum originally opened in the early 1990s and has always held a very special place among the Maltese as one of the first real spas to come to open on the island,” Attard continued. “Today we are in the process of reimagining it and recreating it for the 21st century, with a product line and treatment experience that exudes luxury but which is firmly rooted in Maltese nature. We look forward to unveiling it to our guests in October.”

Achieving the accolade of Malta’s Leading Hotel also underlines the Corinthia Palace’s food and beverage offering, with a set of five-star dining options that includes The Summer Kitchen – which has recently reopened for the season, Villa Corinthia, Rickshaw, Orange Grove and Caprice Lounge. Villa Corinthia is also proving to be one of the island’s most popular luxury events venues for extraordinary weddings and other occasions.

“Beyond that, there has been the development of the soft side of the business,” Attard continued. “Namely the consolidation of our in-house Uplifting Lives programme, which sits at the heart of our culture – a culture rooted in the positive, open and creative characters of our team.”

After all, Corinthia Palace is known to be the spiritual home of Corinthia Hotels – a now global brand that started in Villa Corinthia, in the 1960s.

“That means a lot to us,” Attard said. “We strive to be the champions of what we call ‘the best of Malta’, helping our guests to discover our island’s exceptional character and the elements that are truly Maltese.”

Looking to the future, Attard explains that 2020 will see a consolidation of all the efforts that have gone into redefining Corinthia Palace over the last few years, and bringing together the hardware and software that will clearly position the hotel at this milestone moment.

“We are so proud of this award because it is merited by every single member of our team in recognition of their continual commitment to crafting unsurpassable experiences for our guests. They go out of their way to really create something special for the discerning customers who choose Corinthia Palace, and endeavour to showcase Malta in the light that it deserves to be seen in.”