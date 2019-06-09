Company briefs - June 9, 2019

How do boards keep today’s risks from becoming tomorrow’s headlines? ‘UpToSpeed – Where should your board’s priorities lie in 2019?’ is EY Malta’s next event in its update seminars series. It will be held on Friday, June 14 from 8.30am to 1pm at the Radisson Hotel, St Julian’s.

The event is split into four segments designed to get boards ‘UpToSpeed’ with the latest economic, financial, tax and tech developments re­shaping the business world. EY experts will explore the latest disruptive trends putting pressure on business leaders and transforming the expectations placed on their boards.

Anthony Doublet, EY Assurance Partner, said: “Economic and financial developments, tax governance, and digital trends must be part of boardroom agendas. We feel it is our duty to keep clients and other stakeholders abreast with recent changes impacting the corporate landscape.”

Ronald Attard, Country Managing Partner, EY Malta, added: “This seminar continues to strengthen EY’s presence at the forefront of cutting-edge discussions that throw light on Malta’s economic, financial and technological present and future.”

The event will be CPE accredited by the MIA. The participation fee is €59 (incl. VAT). Booking is strongly recommended by sending an e-mail to events@mt.ey.com.

Maltese-Spanish Chamber business meetings

As part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and Spain, the Maltese-Spanish Chamber of Commerce is launching a series of business meetings to promote better synergies between Maltese and Spanish businessmen and entrepreneurs.

The first, themed ‘Doing Business with Spain’ will be held tomorrow at 6pm at the residence of Spanish Ambassador Consuelo Femenía in Balzan. The speaker is Angel Torres, Commercial Counsellor of the Spanish Embassy.

“This series of meetings seeks to promote relations between Maltese and Spanish businessmen, members of the Chamber, Maltese inves­tors who might be interested in Spain and Spanish inves­tors interested in setting up in Malta,” said Chamber president Felipe Navarro Lopez de Chicheri.

Other similar meetings will be held on a regular basis.

New service to Caribbean and US

Malta Freeport Terminals is introducing a new service bet­ween the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the US, further enhancing the port’s connectivity with the western and southern continents.

The new service, operated by CMA-CGM and Marfret, will provide Maltese importers and exporters connections to five additional ports: Pointe-à-Pitre,Guadeloupe, Fort-de-France, Martinique, Houston, the US, Veracruz , Mexi­co, and Puerto Moin, Costa Rica. The service will complement Malta Freeport’s present network to Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

Freeport CEO Alex Montebello said: “We are delighted to add this new service to our portfolio, which is a reflection of the confidence of transshipment industry in our port which is ideally positioned in the heart of the Mediterranean.”

The Freeport currently of­fers 1,582 reefer points at its terminals and will be in­stalling a further 180 reefer plugs across three new platforms, enabling the Freeport to handle more perishable cargo.

In 2018 Malta Freeport invested €31 million in 15 Kone rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) as well as in other yard equipment, including 67 new tractors and trailers.

The Freeport currently provides network links to 115 ports worldwide, 59 of which are in the Mediterranean.

Japan-Malta business forum

Malta-based business representatives recently met officials from Japanese com­­panies that have a base in Italy at a business forum organised by the Malta Chamber of Commerce Enterprise and Industry in cooperation with the Japanese Embassy in Italy and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Italy.

Malta Chamber resident David Xuereb welcomed the delegation led Keiichi Katakami, Ambassador of Japan to Malta.

Mr Katakami lauded the significant improvement in commercial and economic ties since the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, and announced the imminent opening of the Maltese Embassy in Japan by the end of the year.

Japan is the third largest economy in the world and a well-established market for high-quality products. Earlier this year, an EU Japan Economic Partnership agreement was signed, removing a wide array of tariffs and simplified customs procedures to export.