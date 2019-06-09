Star-studded cast for Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej!

Freddie Portelli. Photo: Chris Farrugia

The producers behind Balzunetta Productions have announced the leading performers and the rest of the cast for the iconic musical Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej, which will premiere at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on August 9.

The original musical in Maltese is penned by comedian Malcolm Galea and directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Sean Buhagiar, while the live band will be in the hands of Mro Dominic Galea.

The coveted lead role of Il-Kredu has gone to star singer Kevin Borg, a talented singer who rose to fame as winner of Swedish Idol, where he was the first non-Swedish winner in the show’s history. He is joined by blonde sensation Marilena, Malta’s former child star, who is now all grown up.

Marilena, who won the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest at the age of 13, will be back on stage as young rocker Georgette, working on some of Portelli’s sexiest tunes. Much-loved celebrity singer Amber returns to musical theatre after her success as Serafina in last year’s Ħanina Maddalena, this time in the role of the sweetheart, Lourdes, while the voices of Leontine and Mark Tonna will reunite on stage to grace audiences as Zija Pawlina and Alfred.

Davide Tucci, fresh from his success on screen with Limestone Cowboy, stars as Toni Tagħna, the hottest Toni on the island. Following his singing days in Spring Awakening and Balzunetta Towers, this is his greatest role in a musical yet. He is joined by TV presenter Luke ‘id-Dalli’ Dalli, who returns to theatre, his first love. After many pantomimes and Bla Kondixin characters in his younger days, he will star in the role of Il-Bum. The star of Porn – The Musical, Max Dingli, who fronted the Noughties band, Shiloo’s Tree, joins as Il-Bummer.

There is also an X-Factor member in this summer’s musical. The role of hard-working mother Sylvia will be played by X-Factor favourite Petra, who scored brilliantly with audiences and critics alike a couple of months ago. Besides the X-Factor star, there’s also a Miss Malta. In fact, Michela Galea, who won L-Għanja tal-Poplu last year, will be singing her heart out as Yvette, while actress, radio host and social media influencer Taryn Mamo Cefai will rock the stage again after having done so in the recent local production Rock of Ages.

There’s no rest for the weary and, after having presented Malta’s Fashion Week Awards, Colin ‘Il-Fitz’ Fitz is joining the cast as Kurun, the local master of ceremonies at the bar where Kredu and friends hung out in 1969.

It is said that Fitz is probably the most excited member of the cast. But one can also expect a lot of excitement from radio DJ Frank Zammit, recently seen in the hit show Raymond Fight Beck, who will be playing Gwido l-Liberty, the antagonist. Children’s favourite Amber Mansueto will continue taking the stage by storm after her performance in Teatru Malta’s Il-Madonna Tiegħi Aħjar Minn Tiegħek and her big-screen debut in local children’s movie L-Għoġol tad-Deheb.

Veteran stage and TV actor Manwel Cassar joins the stellar cast alongside established actors such as Toni ‘tal-Van’ Busuttil, powerhouse duo Dominic and Ina, Jamie Cardona, Christine Francalanza, Jeremy Grech, Alison Abela and other familiar faces.

Together they will give voice to the much-loved Freddie Portelli soundtrack. The cast also includes some of the best dancers working in Malta, with choreography being in the young hands of the talented Anthea Zammit. Veteran Adrian Mamo will be designing the set, while colourful designer Maria Muscat will be taking care of costumes.

“With this sensational cast and superb ensemble of singers and actors pumping out rock ’n’ roll hits, I know the audience will be on their feet every night,” said Buhagiar. “The delightful, indelible songs of Freddie Portelli are loved by all, young and old, so it’s sure to be a party every night at the MCC. As for Freddie, watching the show is expected to be one of the most emotional moments of his long career.”

Paying homage to the iconic singer’s discography, Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej is packed with Maltese classics, including Malta Bums’ greatest hits Viva Malta, Ħallini, Għal Dejjem, Xewqat Sbieħ and the current hit single by the musical’s same name.

This new production will premiere in August for an unforgettable celebration of the music of one of Malta’s most loved Maltese singers and personalities of all time.

