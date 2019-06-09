New Maltese arts and culture platform launched

The Malta Arts and Culture Club (MACC), a new arts platform that aims to champion local talent and showcase Maltese culture, is inviting residents and visitors to sign up for free on www.themacc.mt.

This one-stop-shop and super-hub combines elements of Trip Advisor, Time Out, LinkedIn and The Stage in a fresh, user-friendly portal to cultural entertainment and the arts, with event listings, creative industry networking and money-saving deals for members.

The MACC is endorsed by Olivier award-winning UK film-maker and directorJessica Swale and top Maltese artists, including tenor Joseph Calleja, who described the platform as a “great initiative”.

Designed for the average person whose leisure time revolves around their cultural interests, such as live music, film, attractions and shows, the MACC lets users find the most relevant content quickly and easily, based on their categories of interest.

The MACC is a live and interactive platform which includes a personalised What’s On guide with event listings users can search for, filter and comment on, as well as messaging and live posting functions so like-minded people can connect and discuss what’s happening, network, search creative opportunities and get deals on tickets, services and goods.

The MACC also operates an ‘MACC With Benefits’ scheme which offers members privileged pricing on items such as tickets for theatre, cinema, heritage sites and attractions, as well as special offers on creative gifts, equipment, services, courses and events within the arts and cultural sectors in Malta.

“The MACC is all about celebrating the incredibly rich culture of Malta and its emerging talent,” says its founder Laura.

“It will help sustain, promote and share the expressive arts by expanding and diversifying local and visiting audiences, and by offering events and experiences at a more attractive price. The MACC will also strengthen the creative industries by connecting employers with the vast pool of local talent.”

The MACC invites interest from those wishing to advertise through sponsored content and featured advertisements, MACC users being a representative cross-section of the niche but increasingly expanding market for cultural activities (statistics show 92 per cent of Malta’s residents are culturally engaged and of the now 2.6 million annual visitors who spend €2.1 billion, 58.6 per cent are cultural tourists).

Those interested are invitedto click on https://youtu.be/p2doUipf9bI or https://allura.com.mt/themacc-english/ for a brochure.