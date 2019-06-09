Feast of film

The Valletta Film Festival will host big names from international cinema.

The fifth edition of the Valletta Film Festival (VFF) kicks off on Friday with a screening of Finnish romantic comedy Aurora at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the festival’s flagship theatre. The festival will run until June 23 and once more promises to offer movie lovers a veritable feast of filmic entertainment.

The festival is organised by the Film Grain Foundation (FGF), behind which is a hard-working team of film afficionados, none of whom would have imagined they would still be here five years after the first VFF was launched in 2015.

“Heading a voluntary organisation and getting to the five-year mark hasn’t always been a particu­larly easy journey,” muses festival director Oliver Mallia. “It is thanks to all those involved, and to their undying devotion to cinema, that we have kept moving forward. We are, of course, in­debted to our patrons for their support. But lest we forget, it is our esteemed audiences that have also helped ensure that the festival brings cinema to this majestic city for yet another year.”

Apart from Pjazza Teatru Rjal, this year’s festival venues include the Valletta Campus Theatre, Spazju Kreattiv and St George’s Square, while the Cinema Bar by City Lights will be the location for the festival’s Talent Talks.

Furthermore, a glance at this year’s line-up reveals familiar sections from previous editions. The Islanders section, Without Borders, which will this year feature films from Francophone countries, and Teens Only – one of the festival’s most popular selections – all return with exciting stories to tell. The Kids Programme has also been extended to a full weekend.

VFF programmer Rebecca Anastasi says: “We decided to shake things up a bit this year: our competition now showcases Small Nation cinemas – with a prize for new talent underlining the contributions being made by younger film-makers.

“Pjazza Teatru Rjal will be dedi­cated to the best of the best from the international festival circuit,” adds Anastasi. “Golden Bear winner Synonyms by Nadav Lapid and Asif Kapadia’s documentary Maradona, which had its international premiere merely weeks ago are highlights you will not want to miss.”

The line-up is complemented by a selection of classic, thematic and short films, which will be screened at St George’s Square, and like previous years, these screenings will remain free to the public.

The VFF is also renowned for hosting numerous big names from international cinema. Among the special guests this year is Liliana Cavani, often described as the doyenne of Italian cinema, “Cavani is renowned for her rich visual language,” says Film Grain Foundation co-founder Slavko Vukanovic.

“With a plethora of titles under her belt, she is best known for her erotic psychological thriller The Night Porter, which created a sensation on both sides of the Atlantic when it was released in 1974.” Cavani will also host an hour-long Master Class on June 18 at the Valletta Campus Theatre.

Acclaimed Hungarian film director Béla Tarr, considered a master of contemporary cinema whose films have attracted international acclaim and stimulated the interest of major thinkers, has been nominated this year’s Master of Cinema. Tarr will also be giving a masterclass at the Phoenicia Malta on June 22.

Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the festival’s flagship theatre in Valletta.

“We also have a workshop plann­ed with Bruno Bouchard for young film enthusiasts aged 11 to 15. Participants to this workshop will scratch and manipulate 16mm film to create entirely new cinematographic material. At the end of the workshop all individual materials will be joined in a collage and screened for viewing,” adds festival producer Bojana Dimitrovska.

Furthermore, the Valletta Film Forum will be open to all active industry professionals and film aficionados from Malta and other small nations. Featuring panels made up of various drivers of the industry, the forum will review the realities that film-makers from small nations face and examine Malta’s place within the international film industry. The event will take place on June 20 and interested parties are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Books to Films is an event that stemmed from the idea to connect film-makers and book publishers. Authors, publishers and literary agents were invited to submit books that have the potential to be adapted to the screen. Nine se­lected books will participate in a moderated pitching session, which will take place on June 20. The event is being held in collaboration with HELA, the hub for excellence in the literary arts.

The films in competition will be adjudicated by an international jury. The prizes are for Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Short Film and the Best New Talent Award. This latter award is presented by HSBC Malta and carries a cash prize of €3,000. All sections except special screenings at St George’s Square will be eligible for the Audience Award, and the films in the Teens Only section are eligible for the Teens Only Choice Award.

VFF offers something for everyone. “Come to PTR where you can enjoy a variety of titles which have been handpicked from film festivals around the world,” says Mallia. “Come to VCT where the Cinema of Small Nations Competition will shine a torch on cinema-producing nations, not too dissimilar to our own. Spazju Kreattiv and St George’s Square offer selections that not only entertain, but also challenge and stimulate. This year, the festival features myriad voices that contemplate the political and social circumstances of our time.

“Come to Talent Talks to meet and hear about the work of film legends and upcoming filmmakers.

“And if you want to just hang out with the VFF team and all our special guests, come to our almost daily social events and parties,” he says with a sense of enthusiasm typical of the FGF team.

The Valletta Film Festival is supported by Arts Council Malta through the Cultural Partnership Agreement. Official partners include HSBC Malta, Malta Airport Foundation, Melita, The Phoenicia Malta and Air Malta.

https://www.vallettafilmfestival.com/