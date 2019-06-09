Colin Attard helps choose winners at Italy’s Concorso Val di Sole

Colin Attard (right) with the other members of the adjudicating board.

Colin Attard, artistic director of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music and musical director of the Gaulitanus Choir, was recently in Italy as a member of the adjudicating board at the ninth edition of the Concorso Nazionale per Giovani Musicisti ‘Val di Sole’, held in Dimaro, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy.

This resulted from a collaboration between Gaulitana and the Concorso, whose artistic director, Mro Giuseppe Fricelli, has been a regular in Gaulitana for several years and with whom various collaborations were envisaged.

The Concorso, held on May 25 and 26, was based at the Teatro Comunale in Dimaro, a multifunctional space nestled in this picturesque locality in the Val di Sole valley at the foothills of the Brenta Dolomites.

A considerable number of young musicians, whose ages ranged from very tender ones to the late 20s, participated in the various categories, whether as solo instrumentalists, vocalists or ensembles. While partici­pation is open to different age brackets, the competition reserves a particular section to students attending schools that offer music in their curriculum.

The two very long days ended with a concert featuring the winners who had obtained the highest marks overall. All the competition’s sessions and the concerts were open to the public, who could witness and appreciate some real emerging talent.

Mro Attard’s fellow adjudicators included renowned Italian concert pianist and long-standing teacher at Verona’s Conservatory, Sabrina Reale, piano-accordion specialist and didactic Michele Chiusole and baritone Lorenzo Muzzi. The board was chaired by Mro Fricelli.