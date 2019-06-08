Historic cup

On Saturday, June 15, the Malta Polo Club will hold the most prestigious and final match of the Club’s playing season: the Cawnpore Cup.

The event was launched on June 6 at San Anton Palace by President of Malta George Vella, who presented the team shirts to the eight players who will be playing in the Cawnpore Cup Match.

The Malta Polo Club also supports the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation/Solidarjetà bl-iSports 2019, with fundraising throughout the match on June 15. As in previous years the generosity of attending patrons, guests and club members is expected to raise an impressive sum for the charity. Malta Polo Club will continue to support the MCCF Foundation during the 2019/2020 Polo Season.

The Malta Polo Club was established in 1868, a fact which qualifies the club as the oldest polo club in the western hemisphere and the second oldest polo club worldwide. The Cawnpore Cup was first contested in 1901 at Cawnpore India, it was gifted to the Malta Polo Club in 1947. The Cup has been played for annually with the exception of the war years. The highest handicapped polo players in the Club are eligible to play in the Cawnpore Cup, and this year’s teams present a fine selection of the Club’s best players.

On June 15, the Malta Polo Club will also double up as a unique catwalk for the Pink Fashion Show. A twice-yearly Times of Malta event, the Pink Fashion Show is inspired by an equestrian theme. Guests can enjoy the Cawnpore Cup and the summer trends riding high on one of the most important catwalks of the fashion calendar.