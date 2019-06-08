Chetcuti second in Malta International Open

Emanuele Buccolier (centre) celebrates his victory alongside William Chetcuti (left) and SImone Apostolico.

William Chetcuti won a second silver medal in trap competition in the space of a week after placing second in the Malta International Open which was held on Saturday at the National Ranges in Ta' Kandja.

The Manikata-shooter, fresh from his silver medal at the Montenegro GSSE, was again in sparkling form after finishing second after the first five rounds of qualification when hitting scores of 25, 24, 23, 25 and 24 for an overall total of of 121 from 125.

Chetcuti was just one point behind Italy's Iacopo Cipriani who topped the first round on 122.

James Galea was the other Maltese shooter to make the final when compiling scores of 24, 23, 25, 24 and 24 for a 120 total.

In the final, Chetcuti was involved in a tight duel with Italy's Emanuele Buccolieri with the latter taking the title when hitting 41 from 50.

Chetcuti had to settle for the silver medal when finishing on 37 while Simone Apostolico, of Italy, was third on 28.