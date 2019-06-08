Ta’ Qali flycatcher
A spotted flycatcher (Zanzarell tat-Tikki) was seen feeding on a fly in Ta’ Qali on Thursday. There are around four to five pairs in Ta’ Qali and about 25 pairs in all of Malta.
Photo: Jonathan Borg
A spotted flycatcher (Zanzarell tat-Tikki) was seen feeding on a fly in Ta’ Qali on Thursday. There are around four to five pairs in Ta’ Qali and about 25 pairs in all of Malta.
Photo: Jonathan Borg
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed