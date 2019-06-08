 Ta’ Qali flycatcher
Saturday, June 8, 2019, 06:01

Ta’ Qali flycatcher

A spotted flycatcher (Zanzarell tat-Tikki) was seen feeding on a fly in Ta’ Qali on Thursday. There are around four to five pairs in Ta’ Qali and about 25 pairs in all of Malta.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

