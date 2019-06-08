 Centenary remembrance
Advert
Saturday, June 8, 2019, 07:01

Centenary remembrance

Malta’s top dignitaries gathered at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery yesterday to pay their respects to the four people who had died in the Sette Giugno riots in 1919.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Leap of faith

  2. Ta’ Qali flycatcher

  3. Centenary remembrance

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed