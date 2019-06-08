Polish minister claims beaver tail meat an aphrodisiac

Poland's agriculture minister championed hunting beavers, which are accused of causing substantial damage, claiming the meat of their tails is an aphrodisiac.

"If people recall that the tail of the beaver has, apparently, aphrodisiacal qualities, perhaps this problem could be solved," Krzysztof Ardanowski said in parliament.

The minister said hunting quotas for beavers, which are protected under the 1979 Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats, were far from being depleted.

Ardanowski added that "at the moment no one knows what to do" with a beaver carcass, according to video aired by the TVN24 network on Friday.

The beaver is a very active rodent, known for building in aquatic environments or wetlands, attacking trees, dams and other natural features.

Ardanowski told reporters that he has taken steps to add beavers to the list of animals that can be hunted and considered an edible species.