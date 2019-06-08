Watch: Malta’s own blade runner eyes Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Sarah Carabott

Antonio Flores’ club foot did not stop him from competing in the Beijing Paralympics right next to Oscar Pistorius and his amputated leg has not kept him from dreaming of classifying for the Tokyo 2020 games.

Malta’s only blade runner, Mr Flores started training aged 14. It was a mandatory school race that changed the game for him.

Photo: Medical Centre Orthotics and Prosthetics

“When I placed fourth I realised that my disability had not set me apart from the other 27 classmates. By looking at the final result list, no one could tell I had a disability,” he says.

At the time Mr Flores was not an amputee. He had been born with a club foot, meaning he had an ankle disability that hindered his walking, jogging and running.

The 29-year-old, who is a podiatrist by profession, believes that overcoming that challenge is what inspired him to take up the sprinting challenge again and again for 15 years.

He discovered the Paralympic Games in 2007 and the following year Mr Flores was in China competing for a medal next to world-renowned athletes.

However, his career risked coming to a halt when pain in his right leg started becoming unbearable and he had to start using a running brace made of carbon fibre.

Still, the pain persisted until he had only two options – either undergo surgery that would have taken away his mobility and could eventually lead to an amputation or end up in a wheelchair.

He knew that the only way to remain active was to have his leg amputated from the shin down. It was a difficult decision to make but one that he does not regret.

Antonio Flores’ club foot did not stop him from competing in the Beijing Paralympics right next to Oscar Pistorius

When Mr Flores became an amputee two years ago he had to relearn how to walk, jog, run and sprint and he still suffers phantom pain.

He has now set his eyes on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics but needs €2,000 to classify into the 100m and 200m categories, which take place abroad in August.

Former Italian athlete and Global Capital plc chairman Paolo Catalfamo will be covering the expenses following a public call for help.

I have seen people who have all the possibilities and opportunities but not the will

The amount would cover a variety of expenses including classification fees, training camps and equipment and has seen Mr Flores turn to crowdfunding.

His expenses include therapy and treatment for the injuries he sustains. It is more likely for a Paralympian trainee to get in-jured because of what is known as altered movement, which in his case is adapted to the blade.

Mr Flores also notes that amputee athletes require various prostheses to train for different categories and also to have a backup in case of breakage.

He is grateful that the state provides him with a very good prosthesis to use on a daily basis while his running blade was sponsored by a manufacturing company but hopes that, one day, he would be able to afford a back-up.

When Prof. Catalfamo heard of his crowdfunding efforts, he decided to pitch in.

“I have seen people who have all the possibilities and opportunities but not the will. And, yet, this young man, who would be justified to stay put because of his physical restriction, is going the extra mile, not only by training harder but even seeking the public’s help to raise funds. He is exceptional,” he remarks.

As a former athlete, Mr Flores’ story resonated well with Prof. Catalfamo, who took part in European Championships and was meant to participate in the Olympics, plans of which collapsed because of an injury.