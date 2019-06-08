Volotea launches direct flights to Verona, Genoa

The cake launching the Genoa flights.

Volotea has launched direct flights to Verona and Genoa from Malta International Airport.

The inaugural flights from the two Italian cities landed within a day of each other.

The cake launching the Verona flights.

Cakes made in celebration captured the essence of the two cities, with one cake being dominated by shades of blue and colourful houses reminiscent of the Boccadasse fishing village and the other recreating Romeo and Juliet’s famous balcony scene.

While Verona is renowned for its artistic heritage and stunning architecture, which has earned it recognition as a World Heritage Site by Unesco, Genoa is a port city boasting rich maritime heritage that is more likely to attract sea-loving people.

Volotea will be operating a weekly service to each one of the two cities during the summer months, with the flight to Verona being offered on Tuesdays and the flight to Genoa mid-week.