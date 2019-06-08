 Today's front pages - June 8, 2019
Saturday, June 8, 2019

The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says personal data of residents at St Vincent de Paul Residence, in Luqa, was for some time available online and also “mistakenly” e-mailed to all staff members. In another story, it says a ship repair company has initiated legal action against the UK government over an unsettled bill to cover berthing, repair and inspection costs on one of its vessels.

The Malta Independent says that Gozitan Nationalist candidates will not be contesting Saturday’s co-option as Kevin Cutajar deserved David Stellini’s parliamentary seat.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying on Xarabank that he will continue working with the people.

L-Orizzont reports about a meeting the General Workers Union had with the German ambassador.

Spotlight

