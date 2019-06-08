 Woman rescued as building collapses in Mellieħa
Advert
Saturday, June 8, 2019, 07:04

Woman rescued as building collapses in Mellieħa

Video: Keith Micallef

Rescuers on Saturday pulled out an elderly woman out of a four-storey building, part of which collapsed in Main Street, Mellieħa, near the former Shoppers Supermarket.

Construction is taking place next door.

The police said the building collapsed at around 6am.

The woman was in part of the building that was still standing. The operation is now continuing for Civil Protection Officers to ensure there are no people trapped under the debris.

The police are also on site.

Photo: Keith&nbsp;MicallefPhoto: Keith Micallef

Photo: Keith MicallefPhoto: Keith Micallef

Photo: Keith MicallefPhoto: Keith Micallef

More information soon

 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Casa and Gomes reject Degiorgio brothers' request for a meeting

  2. 'We want sugar and carbs back on menu' - nurses’ union tells...

  3. Second PN member reveals Clyde Puli asked them to contest...

  4. PN registers progress on David Stellini's seat

  5. Residents object to huge Mosta development project

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed