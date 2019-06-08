Woman rescued as building collapses in Mellieħa

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Keith Micallef

Rescuers on Saturday pulled out an elderly woman out of a four-storey building, part of which collapsed in Main Street, Mellieħa, near the former Shoppers Supermarket.

Construction is taking place next door.

The police said the building collapsed at around 6am.

The woman was in part of the building that was still standing. The operation is now continuing for Civil Protection Officers to ensure there are no people trapped under the debris.

The police are also on site.

Photo: Keith Micallef

More information soon