Form meets fashion in Places: Design & Living

From the creation of a “living experience” in an apartment to local, custom-made tiles landing on a luxury Dubai property; the green way forward when it comes to office space and a peaceful hub in the heart of a busy work environment, the June issue of Places: Design & Living has it covered.

Out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, the interior design and architecture magazine also continues with its focus on conservation and heritage, encountering an antique map collector and looking into the restoration of St Augustine Church and Priory in Valletta.



Meanwhile, form continues to meet fashion, with a look at how an artist has left her painting mark on designer bags, taking her art into another realm; and a how a fashion photographer fuses the female body, warts and all, with the landscape in an exhibition that also comes under the magazine’s lens.



A spotlight is also shone on the design and décor in entertainment outlets, where themes can be taken to the limit, while at the other end of the spectrum and back in the home, the cosy hygge concept is explored.



Places: Design & Living is a bi-monthly magazine, produced and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd.