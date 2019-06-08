Construction entities, organisations to be summoned for talks

Photo: Keith Micallef

Entities and organisations involved in the construction industry will be summoned by the Prime Minister during the week to identify measures which had to continue to be taken to make the sector safer, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Saturday.

Speaking after the collapse of a building in Mellieħa next to a construction site earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said clear responsibilities had to be carried in such cases.

The Mellieħa incident, he said, had to be taken in the context of another seemingly similar incident, a boom in the construction industry, and the fact that people were asking how were human lives and safety to be protected in such cases.

Without going into the merits of the case, Dr Muscat said that responsibilities in similar cases were clear.

There were professionals who had a warrant to sign the papers and contractors had to follow instructions given by architects. The responsibilities were clear and could not be avoid it through any argument, he said adding the government was not waiting for tragedies to happen to take action.

It had already announced it was uniting the regulatory authorities into one that would supervise closer similar works being undertaken.

To date, one applied to the Planning Authority but this was not responsible for other matters. There were a number of entities such as the Building Regulations Office and a number of other boards that were being consolidated into one unit.

He said he had called for the interim measures being taken to be hastened for one point of call of clear responsibility when it came to enforcement and regulatory matters.

The government did not go into individual projects, there were professionals with a warrant for that. The government got involved to ensure there was enforcement but a lot still needed to be done. The government also investigated when there was a focal point in such matters.