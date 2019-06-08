Kevin Cutajar to be co-opted to Parliament

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Updated 11.15am

Xagħra councillor Kevin Cutajar will be co-opted to Parliament following the approval of the Nationalist Party's executive council on Saturday.

As soon as he was approved, claps could be heard from outside the building.

He will be taking up the seat vacated by David Stellini.

The meeting followed another a week ago during which the seat was also contested by Jean Pierre Debono who won by two votes.

Mr Debono later said he would not be taking his oath of office as an MP after it emerged that two of the executive members who cast their vote were not eligible to do so.

The PN leadership was then threatened with legal action by the party’s regional committee in Gozo if it persisted with Mr Debono’s co-option.

During the week, party general secretary Clyde Puli called other Gozitan candidates urging them to join the race for the vacant parliamentary seat. They declined the offer.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Saturday confirmed he knew secretary general Clyde Puli was calling other candidates to join the race.

Fielding questions from the media outside the Nationalist Party headquarters ahead of the executive committee meeting, Dr Delia told Times of Malta Mr Puli had his blessing to make the calls.

He explained that as it had been decided that the seat would be taken up by Gozitan candidates, it had to be ensured that everyone was aware that they could join the race.

On why this was not done last week, Dr Delia said that there was no need at the time because it had not yet been decided that only those from Gozo would be considered.

He said that Dr Cutajar was now the only candidate in the race.