Catholics should take initiative and build bridges, bishops say

The Maltese cannot adopt the defenceless attitudes that had been used against them when frequent attacks from outside meant slavery and destruction, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi said in a pastoral letter.

In the letter, which is being read during Sunday Masses, the bishops say that as a faith community, the Maltese were living in a society that, while appreciating its ancient roots, embraced a diversity of cultures, languages, races and religions.

“This is a golden opportunity for us all to witness love, which is the universal language that everybody can understand. If prejudices and hatred lead to exclusion, destruction and murder, love leads to the building anew of the family of man. Man was created to enter into a relationship of love with God and men, whoever they are, of whatever race or colour.”

This love, they said, was the foundation of an inclusive society where the fundamental rights of every human being were respected and protected.

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, we Catholics should take the initiative and continue building bridges which go forth from our hearts and extend beyond and above the abyss of racism, of all kinds of prejudice and fear of all that is foreign, that is, all forms of xenophobia.

“In our history as a nation, we have been through bad times when frequent attacks from outside meant slavery and destruction. Today, after so many centuries, we cannot adopt the same defensive attitudes,” they said.

People coming to live in Malta, in search of a better life, were not enemies but partners in prosperity who enriched the country’s cultural heritage. They were human beings who had the same human dignity and the same fundamental rights.

The letter in full may be read below.

‹ › - + Page: /