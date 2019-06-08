Welcome migrants

A lot has been written and is still being written about the drive-by shooting that killed a migrant. Writers said we are racist, we have blood on our hands, we are this and we are that, etc.

Why does the whole nation get the blame? Did not those who gave us their unbiased views consider all those who pity and show respect towards migrants? I do not think I am the only one who goes out of his way to help migrants in need.

The presence of migrants, which is all over Europe and beyond, will not change that easily. It is those who see them as invaders who must change their mentality and by treating them decently we will all gain their respect.

As long as they work and lead a good life, they are providing us with a service by substituting the labour shortage.

May others learn a lesson from those who committed the murder, who thought that by their drive-by shooting they will solve the migrant problem.