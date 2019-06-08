Postal tariffs

I refer to the letter ‘People before profits’ (June 3).

The Malta Communications Authority is designated with the remit to promote and safeguard sustainable competition, customer choice and value for money in the electronic communications, eCommerce and postal sectors and to facilitate the development of an environment that is conducive to investment, innovation, social inclusion and economic growth.

The MCA is committed to performing in a manner that is transparent, proportionate, non-discriminatory and objective.

There are established procedures it follows on receipt of requests from service providers. In this instance, Maltapost plc approached the MCA with a request in relation to tariffs, to which the appropriate procedural action was taken. The request was studied in detail along with all supplied supporting documentation.

A public consultation paper on the official MCA and government channels was launched from April 23 to May 15 for feedback on the matter. Responses to consultation were to be sent oncoo@mca.org.mt. This e-mail address was stated both in the consultation paper itself as well as the government portal of the following link: https://meae.gov.mt/en/Public_Consultations/OPM/Pages/Consultations/Domesti cSinglePieceandBulkMailServices.aspx.

On the public consultation closure, taking into account that no responses had been received through any of the open communication channels, the MCA, in its regulatory role, drafted and published its final decision. It decided to take a prudent approach granting only partial approval to Maltapost’s proposed revisions.

For further details one can refer to https://mca.org.mt/consultations-decisions/domesticsingle-piece-and-bulk-mail-services-0