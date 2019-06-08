Local tradition

In our village, we had the custom of the local village band accompanying the children doing their First Holy Communion from the Christian doctrine society Museum’s centre to the church. It was a matter of 20 minutes and, sometimes, we were a handful of players but it made a nice atmosphere.

Now, for these past two years, this custom has been stopped. The powers in Nadur deemed it so. It seems that, everywhere in the world, it is the young and vulnerable who get the worst of deals. I do not wish to find out who is at fault because I think there is goodwill from all sides. But it was one of the best services the local band performed in Nadur, so poignant and nice. I suggest the custom starts again as soon as possible.