Imported table water

I was surprised to have been offered bottled still water from Wales in several restaurants. When I query this, I am told it is the only one that is available.

We have been asked to cut down on our consumption of single use plastic bottles but I wonder if importing water from 3,000 kilometres away is the answer.

Bottled water, both fizzy and still, is available from a local supplier. I would like to be offered a choice. The wine I drink is grown locally, so I cannot understand why the same should not apply to the water I drink.