Castellar and Malta

Republic Street, the main road in Castellar

Further to the article ‘The Lascaris connection’ (June 1) on the many connections between Malta and our village Castellar, in France, through the Lascaris family, readers who are in a position to help us enlarge and improve our collection of items, knowledge of and links with Malta to contact the Town Hall (the mayor’s office).

This is an altruistic project and is designed to celebrate the many connections between Malta and Castellar.

Thirty Knights of Malta came from Castellar, including Grand Master Jean Paul Lascaris, and we too produce nougat and have parallel streets and oval windows.

The Lascaris home is still in the village and is open to visitors.

We also have a chapel museum devoted to Malta and here we need some guidance.

Those interested can contact either local historian Davide Vitrani, who is also community tourism officer via culture@castellar.fr or the undersigned at Place Clemenceau, 06500 Castellar, France (pascal.brun190@orange.fr).