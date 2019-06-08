Navaj Brodda wins Sette Giugno Cup final

Navaj Brodda won the Sette Giugno Cup. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Eight-year-old Swedish mare Navaj Brodda, won yesterday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Sette Giugno Cup final for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

This final formed part of the 29th meeting of the season, made up of nine races all for trotters.

Ten trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

It was Quick Fix (Clifferty Calleja) the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Primula Brazzà (Anton Cassar) and I Won’t Dance (Clint Vassallo).

However Quick Fix started to slow down when the front horses turned for their final straight. In the last metres, Quick Fix was reeled in by Navaj Brodda (Charles Camilleri) which took its first win of the season by half length from Norwegian Stormbringer G.R. (Julian Farrugia) and Univers De Suce (Kurt Saliba). Quick Fix had to settle for fourth place.

At the end of this final, Martin Arrigo, on behalf of the sponsors, presented the prestigious trophy to members of the family Azzopardi and Charles Camilleri the owners and driver respectively of the winning mare, in the presence of MRC chairman Edwin Borg.

This was Navaj Brodda’s third win in a major final in Malta.

Yesterday’s card included also a normal class Premier race on the same distance. Here, French Swan Des Tesnieres (Julian Farrugia) led all the way and sealed its second win in a row by a length from Auteur (Kurt Saliba) and Uriako De Villiere (Shaun Portelli). German newcomer Queenswood (Rodney Gatt) finished in fourth place.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held tomorrow.

The first race should start at 2pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Copper – 2,140m Espoir De Dussac (Marvin Cauchi) – 1.17.2”

Race 2. Class Bronze – 2,140m Ujipey Morvan (Clayton Seychell) – 1.18.8”

Race 3. Class Bronze – 2,140m Utian Joy (Victor Camilleri) – 1.15.8”

Race 4. Class Silver – 2,140m Vasco Dairpet (Julian Farrugia) – 1.16.8”

Race 5. Class Bronze, 2,140m Record Du Mexique (Marvin Cauchi) – 1.15.3”

Race 6. Class Premier – 2,140m Swan Des Tesnieres (Julian Farrugia) - 1.15.6”

Race 7. Class Gold – 2,140m. 1. Ripsos De Fa (Ivan Bilocca) – 1.15.9”

Race 8. Chukkas Sette Giugno Cup final, Class Premier 2,140m Navaj Brodda (Charles Camilleri) – 1.14.8”

Race 9. Class Silver – 2,140m Frans G (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.5”