 Norway too strong for Nigeria at Women's World Cup
Advert
Saturday, June 8, 2019, 23:25

Norway too strong for Nigeria at Women's World Cup

Norway players celebrate a goal against Nigeria.

Norway players celebrate a goal against Nigeria.

Former champions Norway kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign with a routine 3-0 victory over Nigeria, despite the absence of Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

Guro Reiten's deflected shot gave the 1995 winners the lead on 17 minutes in Reims before a powerful strike from Lisa-Marie Utland doubled their advantage.

Osinachi Ohale turned a cross into her own net before half-time as Norway cruised to an opening win in Group A, leaving them level on three points with hosts France.

Lyon striker Hegerberg, who scored a hat-trick in Lyon's Champions League final win over Barcelona last month, refused to come to the tournament due to a dispute with her national federation, which she accuses of failing to respect women players.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Zlatan warns Sweden not to underestimate Malta

  2. Superior Sweden punish Malta

  3. Watch: Sweden keen to make home advantage count against Malta

  4. Watch: Malta to stick with team development plan, says Farrugia

  5. Women' s football basks in spotlight as France launch World Cup

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed