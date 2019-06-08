 Hermoso penalties help Spain avoid South Africa upset
Saturday, June 8, 2019, 20:35

Spanish players celebrate a goal against South Africa.

Jenni Hermoso converted a pair of second-half penalties as Spain recovered from a goal down to beat Women's World Cup newcomers South Africa 3-1 in their opening game Saturday.

Thembi Kgatlana put South Africa ahead on 25 minutes with a curling strike from the edge of the box, but Atletico Madrid forward Hermoso twice scored from the spot as Spain fought back.

Nothando Vilakazi was sent off for a raised boot as she conceded the second penalty, awarded after a VAR review, with Lucia Garcia sealing victory a minute from time.

Spain are level on points at the top of Group B with two-time former champions Germany, who launched their campaign with a 1-0 victory over 1999 finalists China.

