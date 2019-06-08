What happened on...

25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, June 8, 1994

Sette Giugno commemoration

The 1919 bread riots were commemorated yesterday with personalities attending the ceremony being told by the Speaker of the House of Representatives that “efforts to introduce new systems in parliamentary work should be concluded as soon as possible”.

Dr Lawrence Gonzi, speaking about the meaning of the June 7, 1919 events, which have become known as the Sette Giugno, said they marked the birth of the first national assembly, “the first Maltese parliament composed of Maltese patriots who understood their responsibilities towards their country and its people”.

He also spoke of the duties of Parliament which he described as “unique but crucial for democracy”.

He said it was true that new systems in parliamentary work could bring about new problems “but this should not hold us back from taking the decisions we need to take, maybe even courageously, always with responsibility”.

Both sides of the House of Representatives, he said, were making a great contribution to the introduction of the changes.

The ceremony, held in St George’s Square, Valletta, was simple and short, but commemorating a significant situation when four Maltese were killed by British troops.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, June 8, 1969

Parishes may carry on with feasts

Feasts of saints which ceased to be obligatory in the universal Church are no longer included in the Roman calendar, such as that of St Catherine, celebrated in Żejtun and Żurrieq, will continue to be celebrated in future.

A circular letter above the signature of His Lordship Mgr E. Gerada, Bishop Coadjutor to His Grace the Archbishop, issued yesterday, points out that the intention of the Holy See was not to diminish devotion towards these saints in places where it has existed for so long and lets individual dioceses decide.

Apostolic delegate to update Church property administration in Malta

His Holiness the Pope has appointed Mgr Luigi Ligutti, Apostolic Visitor to Malta with the task of updating the administration of Church property in the Island in terms of the directives of Vatican II.

A circular letter stated that Mgr Ligutti has instructed Mgr Gerada to prepare a detailed report by the representative of each ecclesiastical organisation, administrator or beneficiary of the Archdiocese.