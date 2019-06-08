Announcements - June 8, 2019

Obituary

DOWDALL. On Tuesday, June 4, EMMA, née Hibberd, at Mellieħa home, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Dorothy, Margaret and her husband Anton Scicluna, Raymond and his wife Marina, and Natalie widow of Alfred Dowdall, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Saturday, June 8, for Santa Maria Addolorata chapel, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at the Dowdall’s family grave, Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the poor, Ħamrun, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG – DOROTHY, née Andrews, on the second anniversary of her demise, June 8, 2017. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband William, all her relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – In loving memory of our dear parents TESSIE and EDGAR who were called to their heavenly abode on June 9, 2010, and June 22, 1995. Forever loved, forever missed, forever in our hearts. Their children Geraldine, Bryan and families. Masses for the repose of their soul will be said at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Sunday, at 10am, and on June 22, at 7pm.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

SAMMUT – MELINA. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Maria, Lawrence and family.

SAMMUT – MELINA. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grandmother who passed away to eternal life on June 8, 2014. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace, Amen. Henrietta, Louis and Daniel.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. Treasured memories of our dear mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary from her passing. Fondly remembered and deeply missed. Michael, Nathalie and Johanna, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SKOK – HERBERT RAINER. In loving memory of a greatly missed and beloved husband, stepfather and grandfather, today on the first anniversary of his passing away. His wife Netty, his stepchildren Jessica, Rebecca and Janica, his grandchildren Ruby and Sofia, and his mother-in-law Inge all keep him close in their hearts and in their memories. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.

