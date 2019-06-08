Pushing for a world of equality and diversity

Participants at the BPW European Conference 2019.

Clarisse Spiteri from Bank of Valletta recently attended the BPW European Conference 2019 and Young Symposium together with a group of business and professional women from BPW Valletta Malta.

The conference was organised by the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, a non-government organisation with consultative status with the United Nations and the Council of Europe, with affiliates in more than 100 countries over five continents.

BPW is devoted entirely and actively to the interest and needs of all employed women irrespective of their occupation or their status. Its mission is to empower women and girls and help them gain economic independence through sustainable development goals, aiming to protect the planet, end poverty and ensure peace and prosperity.

The purpose of the BPW Europe Conference 2019 was to develop the professional, business and leadership potential of women through skill building, networking advocacy and mentoring around the world. President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca was a key speaker at this conference.

Spiteri, who works at BOV’s human resources department, gave an overview of the projects currently driven by the Maltese BPW members such as the Careers’ Day 2019 held on International Women’s Day. Initially aimed at 14-year-old secondary school girls, boys were also invited to attend so that they could interact with women who followed all types of career paths, helping to break stereotypes and traditionalist perceptions.

“It was a fantastic experience. I felt proud to represent my female colleagues at this conference and I am grateful for the bank to have given me this opportunity,” she said.

“Bank of Valletta is an active believer in the power of women and has always provided equal opportunities to both women and men based on talent and skills, helping us to develop professionally and personally. The energy and professionalism of the BPW women was truly infectious and inspirational. I have now become an active volunteer towards this cause because I understand that if each and every one of us makes a single small change, together we can push for a world that embraces equality, diversity and peace.”

To make a difference, visit BPW Valletta Malta Facebook Page.