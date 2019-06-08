First-class childcare

A modern challenge faced by working parents in Malta is locating suitable childcare facilities in proximity to their workplace. The Quad Business Towers, set to launch in 2021 and envisaged to be the landmark office address in Malta’s Central Business District, Mrieħel, has reached an agreement with Quaddies – a newly-launched childcare centre, by experienced operators, that will provide a fully-functional, modern, state-of-the-art facility housed directly within the landmark business complex.

The centre will provide professional childcare in a safe, homely and nurturing environment conducive to learning for babies and children aged four months to three years, making it the preferred choice for parents working at The Quad.

“As a society, we have come to understand the necessity for all children to grow up with access to quality resources and services. Quaddies, based on the concept of educare, shall provide parents with peace of mind that their child is in a safe, supportive and educational environment” said Christine Camilleri, director from Quaddies. The Quad recognises the pressure of working parents today, and that is what led to the conceptualisation of on-site childcare facilities, which shall be expertly delivered by Quaddies.

Guaranteed personal attention will be provided to each child, implementing the highest standards of hygiene practices and always placing the well-being and safety of the children at the forefront of operations of Quaddies. All the hard work will go unnoticed by the children – as they will be having too much fun learning, creating and exploring with all their new friends.

“The Quaddies concept perfectly aligns to The Quads’ mantra of being a business address like no other” said Catherine Halpin, CEO of The Quad. “By putting people and their families at the heart of our priorities we ensure that The Quad is not only providing a centrally-located office environment but also a vital contribution to an adequate work-life balance for all our tenants and their teams.”