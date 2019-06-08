Showcase of one-act plays

Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre (TMYT) this weekend has another showcase entitled Breaking the Rules – four contemporary one-act plays performed and directed by members of TMYT, under the guidance of their tutor Ian Moore.

All About You is written by Douglas Stark, and will proudly be presenting its world premiere at Teatru Manoel’s Studio Theatre. The audience is introduced to three young women who, despite being friends, have completely different personalities. One of the girls, who is pregnant, invites two of her closest friends to her baby shower. The atmosphere of the party seems to be fun and typical at first, however an unexpected turn of events results in quite a catastrophe. It is directed by Amy Grech.

Alexia Manduca will be directing Games We Play, written by Michael Weems. The plot consists of a young man in a bar who tries to impress and win-over two women but encounters some difficulties in the process. This is not Manduca’s first experience as a director; she directed St Aloysius College’s soirée musical, Beauty and the Beast, earlier this year, but she explains that this experience will be different because she does not have an assistant director and the play consists of straight text only.

Another member of TMYT who will be making a directorial debut of sorts is Neil Grima, who will be directing Step to the Left by LA Green. This is the first original piece Grima has directed. The play sees two characters, a protestor and a soldier, with an awkward relationship that any person of authority might have with another vulnerable soul. However, this changes quickly when they find common ground.

The last, but certainly not the least, play to be presented in this showcase is Emily Hageman’s The Wasn’t Supposed to Girls, which will be directed by Eliza Aquilina. This is a descriptive contemporary play, where the audience meets three women who take them on a journey filled with fear, bravery and strength during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Breaking the Rules takes place at the Teatru Manoel Studio Theatre today and tomorrow at 3pm. For more information visit www.teatrumanoel.mt or check out Teatru Manoel Education Programme: Toi Toi on Facebook.