An evening of song, dance and music

The French Embassy in Malta is organising an event in collaboration with Palazzo Falson. The audience will be treated to a wonderful evening of classical and European folk music.

Experience wonderful song, dance and music by Florian Villain, Simona Morini and Frederic Martin in the courtyard of Palazzo Falson in Mdina tomorrow at 7.30pm. Wine and light refreshments will be served after the event.

Pre-booking is essential. Send an e-mail to bookings at palazzofalson.com or call 2145 4512.