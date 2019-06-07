Malta Cricket Association Summer League to commence this weekend

The Malta Cricket Association Summer League will kick off its annual domestic competition this weekend.

This weekend sees the start of the 2019 Malta Cricket Association Summer League, the annual domestic competition. This year's edition will see 9 clubs competing to be crowned the winners of the sport that has been competitively played in Malta for nearly 200 years. The first recorded International team game took place in 1891 when a Maltese national team played an English touring team on its way to Australia.

Each year Malta is visited by approximately 30 touring teams from all over Europe, all looking to take advantage of being able to play at a venue that proudly boasts being able to play cricket all year round, whereas globally, cricket is predominantly seen as a summer sport. This season will see approximately 160 players take part in the competition. This is the highest number of players to ever take part in this annual competition.

This year’s league will see all 9 participating teams, playing in a total of 72 matches across a two-and-a-half-month period. The top four teams will then play each other in a semi-final format and the winners will face off to decide who will be crowned the Kings of Malta. Marsa CC, Mater Dei CC, HSBC Malta CC and Paddy Power. Betfair CC will be returning to this year's competition. Kerala Tuskers CC, St John CC, are clubs that are returning after an internal restructuring process.

Kings Kerala CC, Super Kings CC and Punjab XI CC are new clubs to the competition. The number of new clubs participating is a true testament to the continued growth of the sport of cricket in Malta. For the first time ever, the summer league will see all 9 teams playing in a T20 format, wearing full-colour kit.

All games are played at the Marsa Sports Club and spectators are welcome to come and support the teams.