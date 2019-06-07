Watch: Construction noise making life unbearable to Sliema residents

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The site in Pace Street, corner with St Anthony street

Elderly people and families living in a popular Sliema area expressed frustrated on Friday, a public holiday, as they spent their morning listening to construction noise.

Although legislation prohibits the continuation of construction works on Sundays or public holidays, the Building Regulations Office (BRO) issued a permit for the works to continue, police said.

As a result, residents living on the corner of Pace Street and St Anthony Street spent the better half of their Sette Giugno public holiday nursing a headache due to construction noise.

The ongoing works led to an "inhuman" living situation, resident Reuben Brimmer said, adding that the BRO was facilitating a breach of law by developers'. "Whenever you take a sick day off work, you know you will still be surrounded by construction noise," he said.

Police officers were "flooded by complaints", he added.

"To add insult to injury, the building site is otherwise abandoned - so much for urgency of works," he said. "There is just one very noisy digger, waking up and disturbing a whole neighbourhood," he said.

Residents' only respite were Sundays and public holidays - but it seemed the authorities had taken that away, Mr Brimmer said.

Sliema mayor frustrated

His sentiment was shared by many other Sliema residents, according to mayor Anthony Chircop.

Many tend to sleep in on a public holiday, he said. And while some residents who had just moved in felt uncomfortable by the noise, the situation had become unbearable to others who had been living there for longer, he said.

Elderly people were trapped because they found it hard to move out but could not stand the construction noise.

The local council, he noted, could not make developers to stop. And it was difficult to get information from the BRO, since they were often "not receptive" to requests for information.

The BRO failed to comment on the matter.