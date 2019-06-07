Today's front pages - June 7, 2019

The following are the top stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to an EU agency report, just under half of the inmates at Corradino Correctional Facility had a history of drug use prior to being jailed. In another story, it says that two of three men accused of killing blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia on Thursday asked for court authorisation to meet MEPs David Casa and Ana Gomez though it is not yet clear why.

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party’s executive will be meeting again on Saturday to decide on David Stellini’s seat.

In-Nazzjon says the examinations of mathematics and Maltese remain pending.

L-Orizzont reports on a meeting the General Workers Union had with President George Vella during which unions’ duty to fight abuses was highlighted.