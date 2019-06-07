Solar energy, water saving systems help airport reduce ecological footprint

A decrease of 11.6% in total water consumption was registered.

Malta International Airport reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 12% in 2018 to reach 0.92 kg of CO2 per passenger. A decrease of 11.6% in total water consumption was also registered.

In its fourth sustainability report, the airport said these drops were largely the result of several eco-friendly measures, including the installation of more efficient sanitation systems and the introduction of energy-saving lighting and air conditioning units.

Over the past three years, the company invested more than €1 million in photovoltaic panels, and was currently determining the size of the next PV system to be installed on the airport campus.

In 2018, the company prioritised the development and overall wellbeing of its employees through the provision of over 8,800 hours of training and a better focus on mental health. It also supported several projects and initiatives undertaken within the community, with community investments amounting to more than €300,000.

The company also sought to further enhance Malta’s tourism product through the work undertaken by the Malta Airport Foundation. The foundation launched a documentary to disseminate a marine conservation message, partnered with eNGO Żibel for the procurement of two sea bins, and lent its support to an ongoing excavation of a Phoenician shipwreck.

MIA said that these social and environmental initiatives did not detract the company from reporting another profitable year. The economic value it distributed in 2018, and which includes employee wages and benefits, payments to government, payments to providers of capital, and community investments, was in excess of €68 million.

