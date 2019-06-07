Second PN member reveals Clyde Puli asked them to contest co-option vote

Ms Portelli and Mr Stellini. Photo: Facebook

A second PN member has publicly revealed that the party’s general secretary asked her to contest a co-option vote to fill a parliamentary seat vacated by David Stellini.

Gozitan PN member Maria Portelli wrote on Facebook that she had turned down Clyde Puli’s request to take part in the ballot to replace Mr Stellini.

Dr Cutajar. Photo: Facebook

“I believe that this seat should be filled by Kevin Cutajar, because he deserves it,” she wrote. “I will be giving him my full support”.

Dr Cutajar came within two votes of replacing Mr Stellini when the PN’s executive committee first voted to fill the vacated seat last week.

That vote, which was won by Jean Pierre Debono, will now be repeated on Saturday after Mr Debono withdrew from the contest following allegations he had allowed ineligible members to cast a vote in the ballot.

Ms Portelli, follows lawyer Joe Ellis in publicly revealing that the party leadership approached her to contest the co-option vote.

On Thursday, Dr Ellis published a letter he had sent to Mr Puli in which he told him that he felt Mr Stellini’s vacated seat should be filled by Kevin Cutajar.

Ms Portelli obtained 433 first count votes in the 2017 general election, which she contested in the 13th district on a PN ticket. Dr Cutajar obtained 901 first count votes – more than the 719 obtained by Mr Stellini himself.