Culture watchdog opposes plans for former Times building

Strickland House in Valletta's St Paul's street. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has opposed plans to turn the former Times of Malta building in Valletta into a luxury apartment complex, according to a representation filed with the Planning Authority.

The main concern is the extent of the excavation that is being planned so as to include an underground car park beneath Strickland House. According to the superintendence, the rock cutting could pose serious dangers for Auberge de Castille across the road.

Apart from this, the superintendence said it was also concerned about the complete demolition of Strickland House, due to the possibility of historical value within.

Hili Company, which acquired the St Paul’s Street property from the Allied Group in December, plans to redevelop the existing building into 50 apartments over eight floors, two of them receded, as well as a cafeteria and five levels of underground parking.

The company is describing the development as “Valletta’s only luxury residential complex, comprising high-end apartments, with concierge service and car parking facilities”.

Designs for the building’s façade, by architect Martin Xuereb, envisage a mix of open and traditional closed balconies, with timber apertures and wrought iron railings, in stark contrast to the current austere aesthetic.

Superintendence objects

But the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said it was concerned over plans to demolish the building.

“The total demolition as proposed will destroy any historical fabric or spaces, which may survive within the building. This destruction cannot be considered in the absence of adequate information on the extent and value of surviving historical fabric. To this end, the architect is to provide historical information on the existing building, including annotated plans and drawings identifying surviving historical fabric and its phasing,” the culture watchdog said in its statement to the Planning Authority.

On the proposed excavation, the superintendence said this “would permanently impact any undisturbed archaeology, historical structures or historical services underlying the area”.

Moreover, it would pose “an unacceptable threat to the surrounding monuments” including the Grade 1 scheduled monument Auberge de Castille, the underground Lascaris War Rooms complex and related tunnels and shelters and underground services.

“This excavation, which will involve extensive rock-cutting, is unacceptable in a UNESCO World Heritage site and should be drastically reduced or eliminated,” it said.

The culture regulator also commented about the considerable increase in height and volumes, saying it would have “an inevitable and negative impact on streetscapes”.

“The Superintendence finds that the proposed design is not an acceptable replacement for the existing building and is not in harmony with the outstanding architectural value of Valletta as a UNESCO site. More specifically, the aesthetic and architectural concept of the proposal does not adequately reflect the heights, proportions and rhythms of classical architecture or the existing streetscape,” it said.

It said that if granted permission, the developer must take appropriate measures to ensure the stability and integrity of adjacent historical properties as well as have an archaeologist on site at all times.

Reacting to the various objections, Architect Martin Xuereb, said he planned to meet objectors and consultees to improve the development and try to obtain a general consensus befitting the capital city.

Strickland House history

Purchased by Lord Strickland in 1930 to host his printing press, Strickland House served as home to the Times of Malta from the newspaper’s founding in 1935 until 2017, when all operations were moved out of Valletta to the current premises in Mrieħel.

The original building withstood the ravages of World War II, despite being bombed twice, but was burned down by Labour Party supporters in October 1979 after a mass rally in what came to be known as Black Monday.

Although the printing press was destroyed, the newspaper was published as usual the following day from another press, retaining its record of never having missed an issue.

A charred black wall on the building’s top floor, which most recently hosted the Times of Malta newsroom, was retained behind Perspex with a plaque marking the 1979 event.