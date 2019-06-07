Covert operation leads to arrest of Briton in Malta under false identity

The gruesome scene of the 2003 murder. File photo: Cavendish

A Briton wanted in connection with a homicide has been arrested in Malta after a covert operation involved Maltese and British police.

The man - who was on Europe's 'most wanted' list - was kept under surveillance for a number of days before the arrest, and was found to have been using a false identity. A European arrest warrant had been issued for the man, who will be arraigned in court in the coming days.

Sources said that the man was Christopher Guest More, who is wanted for the murder of man in Cheshire in 2003.

Brian Waters was tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children, forced to watch the murder at gunpoint.

More, 41, described himself an undercover journalist, and was known to have links to Spain, Malta and South America.

More managed to leave the UK, but three other men are serving life sentences after being convicted of Mr Waters’ murder.

The men tied Mr Waters to a chair before battering him in front of his son Gavin, who was also attacked, and daughter Natalie, who had just turned 21 and was held at gunpoint and forced to watch.

