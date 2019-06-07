Constitution 'just a piece of paper' without political will to safeguard it - Archbishop

The Constitution was only a piece of paper unless there was the political will to safeguard it, Archbishop Charles Scicluna warned on Friday.

In an homily during Mass commemorating the Sette Giugno bread riots, Mgr Scicluna warned the Constitution was useless without the political spirit in which it was created and the responsibility of those in government.

The Maltese now had no one to blame if the injustices that led to the riots were repeated.

Back in 1919, people could tear up the British flag and say it was a flag that was not theirs. But nowadays, all the Maltese had to understand their responsibility towards ensuring a just society.

To commemorate the memory of the four young men who died, everyone had to work for a fairer society, Mgr Scicluna said.

The Sette Giugno events had to be remembered to ensure there would never again be class distinctions.

Four men had died during the riots and their sacrifice had to be remembered.

Why is it that the poorest and weakest among us have to pay the biggest price?- Archbishop Charles Scicluna

One of them, Ġużeppi Bajada, was due to travel back to Canada where he had been living on June 8. He had come to Malta for his father's funeral but was shot before he could make his way back home, Mgr Scicluna said.

Another, Carmelo Abela, who was stabbed on June 8, was in a side doorway, calling for his son. Two marines proceeded to arrest him, and, when he resisted, a marine ran him through the stomach with a bayonet.

"You cannot help but feel hurt when you recall these stories," Mgr Scicluna said. Even the clergy had been complicit and some sat on the fence as the injustices continued.

"There were also some politicians who stood back and watched and others who helped," he said.

One had to continue asking why had four workers become victims. "Why is it that the poorest and weakest among us have to pay the biggest price," the Archbishop asked.

The Maltese had to continue working towards solidarity and truth and ensure they did not create victims through hatred and injustice. He referred to the murder of Lassana Cisse, who was allegedly shot by two soldiers in a racially-motivated attack.

