Caravans, campers still park illegally at Mistra

Non-motorised caravans not secured to a vehicle can still be seen at Mistra Bay, one month after the authorities warned the owners. Photos: Jonathan Borg

Just a month after the authorities descended on Mistra Bay to warn a number of caravan owners to get in line with the law, some campers are still parked there illegally.

Caravans and campers at Mistra, some of which also have water tanks and beach furniture by the side, can only be parked on the road provided they have an inbuilt engine. Non-motorised campers and trailers can park on the road if they are secured to or towed by a vehicle.

Watch: 'I'm packing up and leaving the island' - Mistra restaurateur gives up

Transport Malta slapped some of them with notices at the beginning of May, calling on the owners not to “encumber the bay to the detriment of others”.

A spokesman had said the notices allowed the regulator to take further action against those that should not be there.

While the transport watchdog could issue fines for illegally-parked vehicles (motorised campers), this was not an option for non-motorised ones. The notices enabled the regulator to tow them away at a later date if the encumbering persisted, the spokesman had said.

However, non-motorised caravans not secured to a vehicle remain at the bay one month on.

The Planning Authority had also affixed enforcement notices on caravans – motorised or not – that were not parked on the road, a spokesman confirmed.

When, last month, the police were asked whether they were aware of the illegalities at Mistra Bay and whether they planned to take any action, a spokesman said inspections were being carried out on regular basis to ensure the owners observed the laws and regulations.

Asked whether any caravan or camper owners in Mistra, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, Salina and Marsascala had been reprimanded, the police said inspections were being carried out on a regular basis.

No criminal charges were issued and any irregularities found were reported to other agencies, the police said.

Transport Malta was also asked about towable campers without motorised vehicles in Marsascala, campers not parked on the road at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and others taking up parking spaces at Salina.

Questions sent on May 6 remained unanswered at the time of writing.

Read: Search for owners of caravans parked illegally in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq