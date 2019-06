The leader ‘Of boys, men and conviction’, which appeared yesterday, attributed to the MŻPN the statement that “political responsibility should be shouldered by all those who are refusing to view the clear electoral result as a damning one”. In fact, that was stated by the Nationalist Party’s Forum for Professionals.

The MŻPN said, among other things, that “The current situation is untenable, and represents a new low”.

The error is regretted.