Allowed too

I refer yet again (becoming tedious, but...) to Martin Scicluna’s diatribe (‘State of politics’, June 5).

I never had a hope in hell that the correspondent would eat his sour humble pie. But I thought that, possibly, just possibly, he would shut up. But no, he has the nerve to attempt to demean Roberta Metsola, thrown in with Simon Busuttil, of course. But, nonetheless, in the spirit of divine mercy and the Helena Dalli equality, which we now embrace, I would propose that, together with all the other stickers, our outlets should have “Martin Scicluna allowed”.