Superior Sweden punish Malta

Sweden striker Marcus Berg charges through the Malta defence at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. Photo: Joe Borg

A second-minute opener propelled Sweden to a 3-0 win over Malta as Ray Farrugia’s clan fell to their second straight defeat in their Group F, Euro 2020 qualifiers at the Friends Arena, in Solna.

In what has been the first meeting since September 2009, the early goal marred Malta’s positive start to the match as they shaped themselves in an offensive way while trying to play slick passing football - a philosophy on which they have been working since Farrugia took over a year ago.

Throughout the first part of the game, Malta, who unveiled a new kit for this match, was making inroads into Sweden’s backline, in particular through Joseph Mbong whose incursions down the left flank clearly caught the eye of the crowd at the stadium.

However, Sweden's superior quality came to the fore and had it not been for a string of spectacular saves from Henry Bonello, the half-time deficit could have been easily bigger.

After the change of ends, Sweden, quarter-finalists in the 2018 World Cup took complete control of the game, adding two more goals and risking almost nothing in the process.

For this game, Farrugia made six changes to the team that lost to Spain last March - only Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Mbong and Juan Corbalan kept their spots. Jake Grech and Luke Montebello were given the nod for a starting debut.

Prior to kick-off, Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish FA and vice president of UEFA, read a message before the 26,210 in attendance in memory of the late Lennart Johansson, former UEFA president who passed away earlier this week.

Sweden could not have asked for a better start as they found the early breakthrough they have been preaching about in the build-up to this game.

Kristoffer Olsson’s inviting cross was met by Marcus Berg forcing Henry Bonello to produce a one-handed save but an unmarked Quaison darted past Juan Corbolan to net the ball into empty net.

Despite this early setback, the Maltese maintained their skill and composure. Coach Farrugia kept instructing his boys to try and start the build-up from the back without doing any rush things that could have put the team under heavy pressure.

On 11 minutes, skipper Andrei Agius tried to curl a free-kick past Robin Olsen but his effort sailed over the bar as the Maltese were looking to inch their way up the field.

Five minutes later, Sweden replied through a long-range set-piece from stalwart Forsberg who almost deceived an indecisive Bonello with the Valletta custodian diverting into corner.

Moments later, left-back Ludwig Augustinsson saw his curling effort going wide as Sweden were in search of a second, possibly putting the game to bed.

As the half wore on, the Maltese were starting to lose their firm grip on the field with Sweden pushing for another goal which almost came through Marcus Berg. But the Swedish striker was frustrated by a wonderful save from Bonello who denied the Al-Ain striker from his first international goal since last November.

A possibility of a break was squandered by the Maltese on the half-hour mark when Effiong darted towards goal but his pass in the direction of Gambin was heavy and prevented Malta from putting Sweden under any form of threat.

Bonello came to Malta’s rescue on the 36th minute, blocking another Forsberg free-kick before Quaison headed the rebound wide.

Aerial balls were definitely Sweden’s main form of threat as they attempted to double their lead from another header but an Mbong’s slight push was enough to create discomfort for Claesson who failed to hit the target.

Yet, it was Malta who had the final say in the game when Effiong connected with an Mbong cross, forcing Roma goalkeeper Olsen to divert the ball into corner with his legs.

Whatever Farrugia’s pep talk was, it was surely disrupted five minutes into the restart as Sweden found a second.

Berg flicked a delightful ball with his back heel into the path of Viktor Claesson and the former Ajax midfielder lobbed the ball past Bonello to give his team a more comfortable lead.

The hosts were now in total control of the game with frequent attempts from the likes of Ekdal and Forsberg, even though neither could capitalise on their chances.

Farrugia made the first change of the game past the hour mark, replacing Jake Grech with the experienced Paul Fenech to cover more ground in the midfield department.

Sweden coach Jan Andersson countered with an offensive change as Alexander Isak, one of Sweden’s rising stars and a fans’ favourite at the Friends Arena, collected his fifth cap.

The Scandinavian side could have extended their lead with further attempted headers but the chances created by Jansson and Helander were all in vain.

Fenech almost pulled one back for Malta when he unleashed a thumping volley from the edge of the area just to be inches wide.

Late in the game, substitute Isak, lived up to the fans support for him in the game as he found the third and final for Sweden.