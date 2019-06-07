Sette Giugno underlines need of reforms

Malta today marks the centenary of Sette Giugno, an event that signposted the start of the long march towards independence in 1964. Four people were killed in two days of rioting over a number of grievances that had been simmering for a long time, including Britain’s delay in allowing the people to manage their own affairs.

Although Sette Giugno speeded up the grant of the first self-government constitution in 1921, the overriding grievance that led to the disturbances was a steep rise in the price of bread, then a most staple commodity.

Even after a centenary, the debate continues on what the struggle was really about. Some writers insist it was against the British or against colonialism though the rioters were protesting mainly against the millers whom they accused of profiteering, not against British rule, as is inscribed on a metal panel at the site of the Sette Giugno monument on Palace Square, Valletta. Labour Party stalwart, Ġużè Orlando, wrote in an eyewitness account that the people did not wish to have any other country as their protector. They only sought what they merited.

It is debatable too whether the event could be called a revolution, insurrection or a revolt, as some still refer to it. A riot would seem to be a more correct description.

As restlessness grew over long-standing grievances, a national assembly was meeting at the time of the riots to draw up a petition for a new constitution. Post-war poverty fuelled greater tension and unemployment soared with the discharge of about 15,000 men from naval and military establishments.

Maybe the event needs greater dispassionate political analysis but whatever historical interpretation is given to Sette Giugno, its commemoration serves as an opportunity to check the state of the constitutional environment as it develops over time.

The 100th anniversary of the event finds the country in agreement that the Constitution needs reform to provide for greater effective checks and balances and for more executive accountability. A steering committee has been set up to pave the way forward and there has been no lack of opinions either over what needs to be strengthened or included in any reform of the country’s supreme law.

As it happens, the constitutional environment is undergoing turbulent times with reports by the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe’s Group of States Against Corruption (Greco), to mention two recent ones, highlighting weaknesses in checks and balances in the country’s democratic structure and in the rule of law.

Glaring lack of good governance across the board, the Prime Minister’s attitude to political correctness, an environment reeking of sleaze and corruption and growing arrogance of power are among the many issues giving rise to concern. Though the government accuses Nationalist MEPs of damaging Malta’s image abroad, it is the party in power that has done the greatest reputational damage to the country. Indeed, while the government is eager to give the impression it is ready to make further institutional structural changes to conform to what is the norm in a democracy, it often acts in a manner that goes against the spirit that ought to motivate willingness to put things right.

Hopefully, the electoral wins in the European Parliament and local council elections will not make Labour lose the way forward in work to correct the situation.

This is a Times of Malta print editorial