What happened on... June 7

25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, June 7, 1994

PM in ‘useful’ talks with Chinese Premier

Malta and China will today sign a memorandum of understanding which should eventually lead to an air services agreement, Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami said yesterday.

He was speaking following an hour of talks with Chinese Premier Li Peng, which both leaders described as “very useful”.

“We discussed at length the possibility of enhancing economic and trade relations between China and Malta,” Premier Li said.

Dr Fenech Adami added: “Prospects for further cooperation are good due to the political goodwill between our countries.”

Dr Fenech Adami also extended an invitation to Mr Li to visit Malta, which he promised to take up. He said that during the talks he had discussed what Malta could offer China and emphasised the maritime services available, such as ship registering, ship repairs, shipbuilding and the freeport.

Discussing the huge imbalance of trade between the two countries Mr Li said: “We are ready to make the necessary efforts to change this.”

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, June 7, 1969

The Soviet Ambassador, Mr M. Smirnovsky, yesterday stated at Luqa Airport that the purpose of his visit to Malta was “to review the state of our relations with Malta and also to discuss further international problems which are of mutual interest”.

The Soviet delegation left for Rome where they stayed overnight before flying to London.

During his stay Mr Smirnovsky paid a courtesy call on the Governor General and called on the Prime Minister.

Man ‘mourned’ receives reward from NAAFI

A NAAFI warehouse manager, who 27 years ago was mourned as dead by family and friends, received a memento for 40 years’ service with the organisation recently.

Mr Emmanuel Galea of Żejtun was on the destroyer Sikh when it was sunk in the abortive land-sea operation against Tobruk in 1942. His family received the terse, official notice that he was “missing presumed dead”. They went into mourning and attended Masses for the repose of his soul.